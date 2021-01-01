 Loading…

  Rainbow Sherbert #11 (aka RS11) : Two .75 Gram Pre-Rolls
Hybrid

Rainbow Sherbert #11 (aka RS11) : Two .75 Gram Pre-Rolls

by TKO Reserve

About this product

TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever RS11 really shines on the inhale exhibit both gas and candy flavor. Expect a thick, ‘frosty’ berry and sweet pine flavor with a kick of malty fuel on the back end. RS 11 is the perfect blend of zkittelz/sherbert terps and fruitiness with a surprisingly strong OG gas that lingers in the lips long after. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com

About this brand

TKO Reserve Logo
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

