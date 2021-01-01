About this product

TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever RS11 really shines on the inhale exhibit both gas and candy flavor. Expect a thick, ‘frosty’ berry and sweet pine flavor with a kick of malty fuel on the back end. RS 11 is the perfect blend of zkittelz/sherbert terps and fruitiness with a surprisingly strong OG gas that lingers in the lips long after. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com