Rainbow Sherbert #11 (aka RS11) : Two .75 Gram Pre-Rolls
About this product
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever RS11 really shines on the inhale exhibit both gas and candy flavor. Expect a thick, ‘frosty’ berry and sweet pine flavor with a kick of malty fuel on the back end. RS 11 is the perfect blend of zkittelz/sherbert terps and fruitiness with a surprisingly strong OG gas that lingers in the lips long after. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
About this brand
TKO Reserve
About this strain
Rainbow Sherbet
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.
