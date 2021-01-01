Rozé TKO Doublepacks : Two 0.75g Pre-rolls
About this product
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on Instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
About this brand
TKO Reserve
About this strain
Rozé
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
An offspring of the famed Zkittlez strain, Rozé is an award-winning hybrid strain that was handed down by "Gas Station Bob" to the Emerald Triangle breeders of 3rd Gen Fam. Carefully selected from 16 phenotypes, the Rozé was selected for its heavy resin production, purple coloration, and sweet floral aroma. This strain is rich in THC as well as myrcene and pinene terpenes, which build a complex chemical profile that won Rozé 2nd place in the 2017 Emerald Cup.
