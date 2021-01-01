 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Critical Kush
Indica

Critical Kush

by Twisted Extracts

Write a review
Twisted Extracts Cannabis Flower Critical Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Twisted Extracts Logo

About this strain

Critical Kush

Critical Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Critical Kush is a potent indica marijuana strain. Bred by Barney’s Farm, this popular strain blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review