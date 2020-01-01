 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by URSA Extracts

About this product

The consistency of this batch of Zookies Live Resin is micro diamonds soaking in terpenes. The aroma is sweet, earthy, and floral, with a little peppery, spicy, gas as well. The flavor brings through more of the cookies parentage, a sweet, gassy, and nutty inhale, with more of an earthy exhale. I also get light hints of fruit and pepper. The high is a strong painkilling body high, that leaves you feeling smiley and awake. Munchies follow closely behind. This is a great strain for functional pain relief in small amounts. In larger quantities, it can cause sleepiness and could be helpful with insomnia. Dominant Terpenes: Alpha Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene Rare Terpenes: Phellandrene, Fenchol, Terpinene, Carene

About this strain

A project from Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross of Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed hybrid that is as delicious as it is potent. The strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

About this brand

URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.