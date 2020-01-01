Zookies Live Resin
by URSA ExtractsWrite a review
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The consistency of this batch of Zookies Live Resin is micro diamonds soaking in terpenes. The aroma is sweet, earthy, and floral, with a little peppery, spicy, gas as well. The flavor brings through more of the cookies parentage, a sweet, gassy, and nutty inhale, with more of an earthy exhale. I also get light hints of fruit and pepper. The high is a strong painkilling body high, that leaves you feeling smiley and awake. Munchies follow closely behind. This is a great strain for functional pain relief in small amounts. In larger quantities, it can cause sleepiness and could be helpful with insomnia. Dominant Terpenes: Alpha Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene Rare Terpenes: Phellandrene, Fenchol, Terpinene, Carene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Zookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
A project from Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross of Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed hybrid that is as delicious as it is potent. The strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.