Lambsbread Packaged 1/8th

by Utopia California Cannabis

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Lambsbread is a flavorful Jamaican land-race strain that is known to be Bob Marley's favorite. Typically testing between 20% - 25% THC, the effects are uplifting and motivating, inspiring creativity and inducing waves of euphoria. The unique and pungent aroma is remniscient of cheese and fruit with flowery notes. This sativa grows tall, sturdy branches with pointy flowers that finish bright green with colorful orange hairs.

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

About this brand

Utopia is built on authenticity, transparency and quality above all else. Orignially developed as an exotic indoor flower brand, Utopia quickly garnered attention with the launch of the potent C. Banana strain (testing as high as 35% THC). Disheartened by the industry’s lack of quality, clean-tested cannabis, we set out to develop a branded alternative to the unlabeled, un-tested products that filled dispensary shelves. Our commitment to consumers has resulted in products focused on purity, higher business ethics and unparalleled quality. Today, Utopia can be found throughout CA and has award-winning indoor flowers, high cannabinoid / high terpene extracts and healthy edibles.