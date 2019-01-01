About this product
Lambsbread is a flavorful Jamaican land-race strain that is known to be Bob Marley's favorite. Typically testing between 20% - 25% THC, the effects are uplifting and motivating, inspiring creativity and inducing waves of euphoria. The unique and pungent aroma is remniscient of cheese and fruit with flowery notes. This sativa grows tall, sturdy branches with pointy flowers that finish bright green with colorful orange hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.