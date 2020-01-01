 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Biker Kush Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Verde Natural Cannabis

Verde Natural Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Biker Kush Pre-Roll 0.75g

About this product

About this strain

Biker Kush

Biker Kush

Biker Kush by Karma Genetics is a blend that combines potent and flavorful elements from famously potent parents. Created by crossing Hell’s OG and Lucifer OG (Hell’s OG x SFV OG Kush), Biker Kush pays homage to California cannabis propagators and their intermingling genetics. This stretchy plant produces dense, deep green buds that reek of lemon Pine-Sol and lush, floral earth. Biker Kush has a 9 to 11 week flowering time and a high THC content.  

