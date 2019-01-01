About this product
(Dutch Treat x DJ Short's Blueberry) - A Washington State treasured strain, this beautiful plant exhibits both purple and green phenotypes and descends from two epic crowd pleasers. The high comes on strong, driven by unusually creative energy. Clear-headed but comfortable, Middlefork will loosen you up and leave you adaptable and living in the present moment.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutchberry
Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.