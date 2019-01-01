 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds

$42.43MSRP

About this product

Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big White Widow has been derived from: White Widow x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 250 to 350 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-white-widow-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!