About this product

Critical Jack Herer feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Critical Jack Herer has been derived from: Jack Herer x Critical. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 63 days. Critical Jack Herer feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 140 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, pine, treefruit, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Critical Jack Herer feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-jack-herer-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Critical Jack

Critical Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Critical Jack, a hybrid cross between Critical Plus and Jack Herer, delivers functional cerebral effects with a flavorful blend of lemon, pine, and floral aromas. Its effects are light on the body and stimulating to the mind, allowing one to fixate their attention strongly on whatever task is at hand. Uplifting qualities make Critical Jack a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches. Critical Jack’s harvest falls between late September and early October outdoors, while indoor gardens will finish around day 60 of flowering.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!