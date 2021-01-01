 Loading…

Hybrid

Animal Cookies 1g Diamonds

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Animal Cookies Diamonds are an Indica dominant cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG. A unique hybrid of terpenes and genetics, this mix of THC-A diamonds and sauce creates a sweet and sour taste and powerful effects. A relaxing dab with an earthy skunk nose, it's able to tame the beast in us all with one quick hit. Beware of this animal: these live resin diamonds pack a big sedative punch with a nice creative kicker. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

