Animal Cookies Diamonds are an Indica dominant cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG. A unique hybrid of terpenes and genetics, this mix of THC-A diamonds and sauce creates a sweet and sour taste and powerful effects. A relaxing dab with an earthy skunk nose, it's able to tame the beast in us all with one quick hit. Beware of this animal: these live resin diamonds pack a big sedative punch with a nice creative kicker. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.