Banana Sherbet, also known as "Banana Sherbert," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Kush and Sunset Sherbet. Banana Sherbet is a strain that is especially loved by creators and artists for its ability to help boost creative thinking and provide inspiration. As its name suggests, Banana Sherbet smells and tastes like ripe bananas. Because of its potency, those with less experience smoking THC should smoke Banana Sherbet in small quantities until you get comfortable with the strain. Banana Sherbet buds are bright and frosty with shades of green and yellow hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Sherbet for its pain-reducing qualities.