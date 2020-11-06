Loading…
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Banana Sherbet - 7g CUREsmalls

HybridTHC 16%CBD

Banana Sherbet is a balanced hybrid strain with a tropical nose and a delicious flavor profile. Created from a phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet and Banana Kush varieties, this strain expresses a flavor of ripe banana, sweet citrus, and berries - followed by a powerful and spicy funk.

* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

Banana Sherbet effects

4 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
