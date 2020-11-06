West Coast Cure
Banana Sherbet - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Banana Sherbet is a balanced hybrid strain with a tropical nose and a delicious flavor profile. Created from a phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet and Banana Kush varieties, this strain expresses a flavor of ripe banana, sweet citrus, and berries - followed by a powerful and spicy funk.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Banana Sherbet effects
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
