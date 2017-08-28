 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by White Tygh Farms

About this product

Speckled with orange and green, this purple strain lends a canvas for trichomes to sparkle like the stars in the sky. We have not been able to place a smell or taste to this flower, giving its name as such. WTF is a hybrid of Harlequin, Sour Tsunami & Cannatonic.

OxnardCA805

One of a kind smell and taste! This one gave me a good high, relaxing, focused and even great before bed too. Even though it's a hybrid of THREE Sativa flowers! You'll be amazed by this one too. This one is also only available in Oregon.

About this strain

WTF by White Tygh Farms is an odd cross of CBD-dominant genetics that sprouted a THC-dominant flower. Naturally, White Tygh Farms exclaimed, “WTF!” and thus the strain was born. This cross of Harlequin, Sour Tsunami, and Cannatonic leans on recessive genetic qualities that are easy on the body while energizing the mind. Master grower Cole Fritcher had difficulty describing the aroma, but articulated its oddity and uniqueness with pride. Think Tang powder sweetened with essence of blueberries and composted earth. WTF hits mid-level in terms of potency while helping to soothe anxiety and minor physical pain. 

About this brand

Traversing the foothills of Mount Hood, you come to our farm that drops into the Tygh Valley. With surrounding hills, both the Deschutes and the White River converge, spilling over, adding to the beautiful scene.