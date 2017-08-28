Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
on August 28th, 2017
One of a kind smell and taste! This one gave me a good high, relaxing, focused and even great before bed too. Even though it's a hybrid of THREE Sativa flowers! You'll be amazed by this one too. This one is also only available in Oregon.
WTF by White Tygh Farms is an odd cross of CBD-dominant genetics that sprouted a THC-dominant flower. Naturally, White Tygh Farms exclaimed, “WTF!” and thus the strain was born. This cross of Harlequin, Sour Tsunami, and Cannatonic leans on recessive genetic qualities that are easy on the body while energizing the mind. Master grower Cole Fritcher had difficulty describing the aroma, but articulated its oddity and uniqueness with pride. Think Tang powder sweetened with essence of blueberries and composted earth. WTF hits mid-level in terms of potency while helping to soothe anxiety and minor physical pain.