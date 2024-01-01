10K Jack
10K Jack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Shiva Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 10K Jack is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Legion Of Bloom, the average price of 10K Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 10K Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 10K Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
