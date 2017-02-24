ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 3rd Coast Panama Chunk
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of 3rd Coast Panama Chunk
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 12 reviews

3rd Coast Panama Chunk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 12 reviews

3rd Coast Panama Chunk

3rd Coast Panama Chunk by Bedford Grow is a cross between East Coast Panama Chunk (Panama F7 x Deep Chunk) and Sour Diesel. This vigorous strain creates dense, resinous buds that reek of pine and fuel. Panama Chunk is a potent and versatile hybrid that provides immediate mood elevation and stress relief, making it ideal after a long day. The strain’s varied cerebral and physical effects help consumers abate anxiety and insomnia while also tending to migraines and muscular pain. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for jakes9101
Member since 2016
Another great strain by Bedford Grow! Worked great for pain and was a good upbeat buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Uplifted
Avatar for DebraFreese
Member since 2014
It’s great! Makes you forget your pain and stress!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for aishach1
Member since 2017
Very tasty hybrid that is more of a sativa energy. It's tasty and relieved my anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for 710pdx
Member since 2016
A friend grew this and claimed it was the real deal. He's a great grower and the weed was awesome. 5 stars!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for ap3st3r
Member since 2016
it blew my motherfucking socks off and i am only 36 years old. man, dawg, i smoked this shiznit and it electrified my brain. i said 'hell fucking yeah, blow my motherfucking socks off yo!' and it did. what would i do without third coast panama chunk, huh? i would probably end up smoking that dank sh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepyTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find 3rd Coast Panama Chunk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 3rd Coast Panama Chunk nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Deep Chunk
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
3rd Coast Panama Chunk

Products with 3rd Coast Panama Chunk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for 3rd Coast Panama Chunk nearby.