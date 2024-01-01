stock photo similar to 4 Black Roses
Indica

4 Black Roses

4 Black Roses is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of Black Roze x Boriaz. This is an intensely relaxing strain ideal for end of day or patients who may have symptoms relating to pain, inflammation, and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 4 Black Roses, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight