5280 Gravy
5280 Gravy is a cannabis strain from the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries. It's a cross of Gravy x White MAC #51. 5280 Gravy has an earthy, skunk aroma and an earthy floral taste. This indica typically leaves consumers relaxed and as high as the elevation it's named after.
