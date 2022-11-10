White MAC
aka White Miracle Alien Cookies
White MAC effects are mostly energizing.
White MAC, also known as White Miracle Alien Cookies,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, creative, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, White MAC, before let us know! Leave a review.
White MAC sensations
White MAC helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
