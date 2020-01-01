ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 541 Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of 541 Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

541 Kush

541 Kush

Bred by Eugenius, 541 Kush is a known phenotype of Triangle Kush. Its buds are colorful, retaining hints of dark green and purple, as earthy kush notes mingle with an underlying diesel aroma. An indica-dominant hybrid that comes packed with THC-rich resin, 541 Kush will knock even the most experienced consumers right out.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find 541 Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 541 Kush nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
541 Kush

Products with 541 Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for 541 Kush nearby.