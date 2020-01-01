Bred by Eugenius, 541 Kush is a known phenotype of Triangle Kush. Its buds are colorful, retaining hints of dark green and purple, as earthy kush notes mingle with an underlying diesel aroma. An indica-dominant hybrid that comes packed with THC-rich resin, 541 Kush will knock even the most experienced consumers right out.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
No reviews yet.
Find 541 Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 541 Kush nearby.
Lineage
Products with 541 Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for 541 Kush nearby.