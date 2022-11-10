66 Cookies
66 Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
66 Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
66 Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC, Cookies and Cream, and Starfighter. 66 Cookies is 21% THC and 2% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 66 Cookies’ effects include creative, hungry, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose 66 Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, lack of appetite, and stress. Bred by Concentrated Genetics, 66 Cookies features flavors like menthol, vanilla, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of 66 Cookies is in the $20 range. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 66 Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
66 Cookies sensations
66 Cookies helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 7% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
