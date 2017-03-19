Frostbite is a mostly sativa strain whose trichome-covered flowers look as if they should be frosty to the touch. The strain’s aroma is warmer, evoking earthy and spicy, tea-like notes. These plants do best when grown indoors, flowering at 8 to 9 weeks and producing heavy yields.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
30
BrianH710
Kingofthedank
BurninateDabs
LiveTruth
castper
Find Frostbite nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Frostbite nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Frostbite
Hang tight. We're looking for Frostbite nearby.