  Frostbite
Sativa

30 reviews

Frostbite

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 30 reviews

Frostbite

Frostbite is a mostly sativa strain whose trichome-covered flowers look as if they should be frosty to the touch. The strain’s aroma is warmer, evoking earthy and spicy, tea-like notes. These plants do best when grown indoors, flowering at 8 to 9 weeks and producing heavy yields.

Effects

19 people reported 114 effects
Happy 73%
Relaxed 68%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 42%
Focused 36%
Inflammation 21%
Lack of appetite 21%
Depression 15%
Insomnia 15%
Pain 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 15%
Dry eyes 15%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

30

Avatar for BrianH710
Member since 2016
Unfortunately this Leafly review is incorrect. The Frostbite strain was created in Phoenix in 2012 after medical marijuana initiatives were passed In AZ. It is a cross of TGA subcool deep purple combined with a pure Afghan Kush indica. It has a slightly purple color but mostly appears white because...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kingofthedank
Member since 2013
I just had my wisdom teeth taken out, and this has been a wonder at keeping me eased and the pain down. The strain has beautiful crystals and bark red-purple hairs, with beautiful fluffy but tight buds. Smokes excellently in the bowl and has a clean fresh taste. One of my top 10 favorites.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Perfect for wake & bake to start your day. Also a great mood enhancer. Effects last hours while it gives you an overall sense of peace. You will feel the buzz instantly while any negative energy is carried away and you're left with a big smile and a refreshed outlook on life. I tend to get angr...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for LiveTruth
Member since 2015
I have tried this for the first time in Vape Liquid form. It has been wonderful. It has helped with pain from a very intense ear infection, while allowing me to still function/concentrate on what I am doing.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for castper
Member since 2017
Had this in shatter and had great time relaxing over the holidays.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Strain
Frostbite
Strain child
Tahoe Frostbite
child

