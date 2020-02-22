ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Absinthe
Hybrid

Absinthe

Absinthe

Bred by Humboldt Gardens, Absinthe is a cross of Satsuma OG and Original Glue. This sativa-dominant strain offers a strong aroma of herbaceous liqueur with fuel undertones and a flavor like citrus peels. Absinthe grows tall and produces dense, sticky nugs that are lime green with light orange hairs and have a thick coat of trichomes.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Absinthe

