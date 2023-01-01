stock photo similar to Affogato
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Affogato

Affogato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and White Truffle. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Affogato is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Root Origin, the average price of Affogato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Affogato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Affogato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



