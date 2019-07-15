ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Afghani Krush
Afghani Krush

From Ontario, Canada, Afghani Krush crosses Grape Krush with a landrace Afghani. The flavor profile is fruity and spicy with notes of incense and blueberry. Heavy indica Grape Krush was designed as a quality outdoor strain, but when crossed with an Afghani male, Afghani Krush is more suitable for indoor growing, with large fan leaves and an increased potency. 

Member since 2019
Highly recommended, excellent strain to begin the day. Bold, fresh dank aroma while burning. Perfect for a long work day. No crash after high. High subsided slowly through out day.
Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Krush
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
