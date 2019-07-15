From Ontario, Canada, Afghani Krush crosses Grape Krush with a landrace Afghani. The flavor profile is fruity and spicy with notes of incense and blueberry. Heavy indica Grape Krush was designed as a quality outdoor strain, but when crossed with an Afghani male, Afghani Krush is more suitable for indoor growing, with large fan leaves and an increased potency.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
