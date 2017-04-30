ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Grape Krush
Indica

4.1 143 reviews

Grape Krush

Formerly Grape Crush

Calculated from 143 reviews

Grape Krush

Grape Krush (or Grape Crush) is an indica-heavy hybrid strain with just enough sativa to keep the high energizing and smooth. This plant was bred by DJ Short to be an outdoor grower, but with the right TLC, Grape Krush delivers indoors as well. The strain comes from Blueberry parents and inherited their purple to blue coloring and their namesake berry flavor. Grape Krush plants flower in 8-9 weeks, and the buds are intended to produce a slow-moving high that relaxes the body and inspires the mind.

Effects

83 people reported 616 effects
Relaxed 56%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 36%
Stress 43%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 32%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

143

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Grape Krush
First strain child
Purple Pantera
child
Second strain child
Afghani Krush
child

