Afkansastan is a relaxing Afghan landrace strain that packs a punch. It grows stout plants with dense, dark green buds that exhibit hints of purple and brick red pistils throughout. The smell is earthy and sweet, but shows off berry and stone fruit after grinding and on the exhale. This indica-dominant strain offers traditional sedative effects that curb physical discomfort, insomnia, and ignite the appetite. Utilize this strain later in the day to harness the best it has to offer.    

 

Avatar for kimbo4968
Member since 2017
It is an all time great indica. Very mellow buzz. After taste is a lot like honey suckle.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Honeyoil710
Member since 2019
Incredibly calm high, great couch bud and it's got some unique hairs on it. great indica and really easy to grow
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
