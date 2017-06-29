Afkansastan is a relaxing Afghan landrace strain that packs a punch. It grows stout plants with dense, dark green buds that exhibit hints of purple and brick red pistils throughout. The smell is earthy and sweet, but shows off berry and stone fruit after grinding and on the exhale. This indica-dominant strain offers traditional sedative effects that curb physical discomfort, insomnia, and ignite the appetite. Utilize this strain later in the day to harness the best it has to offer.