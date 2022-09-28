AK-1995
aka AK 1995
AK-1995 effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, AK-1995, before let us know! Leave a review.
AK-1995 sensations
AK-1995 helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop AK-1995 products near you
Similar to AK-1995 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—