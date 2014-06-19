Alaskan Ice by Green House Seeds is a powerful strain that crosses a euphoric White Widow hybrid with the energizing buzz of Haze. Frostlike resin blankets the buds in a promise of soaring psychoactivity, anchored only by its slight CBD content. The intensity of this strain is recommended for evening consumption and unproductive weekends. Alaskan Ice is a slight variant of Moby Dick, but poses a greater challenge to growers; cultivators with the expertise to raise Alaskan Ice will be rewarded with a highly potent harvest of sour, spicy buds following a 9 week flowering period. The high resin content of Alaskan Ice has made this strain a favorite among hash producers and patients with severe symptoms.