Alaskan Ice by Green House Seeds is a powerful strain that crosses a euphoric White Widow hybrid with the energizing buzz of Haze. Frostlike resin blankets the buds in a promise of soaring psychoactivity, anchored only by its slight CBD content. The intensity of this strain is recommended for evening consumption and unproductive weekends. Alaskan Ice is a slight variant of Moby Dick, but poses a greater challenge to growers; cultivators with the expertise to raise Alaskan Ice will be rewarded with a highly potent harvest of sour, spicy buds following a 9 week flowering period. The high resin content of Alaskan Ice has made this strain a favorite among hash producers and patients with severe symptoms.

Effects

Happy 69%
Euphoric 66%
Uplifted 54%
Relaxed 49%
Energetic 42%
Anxiety 45%
Stress 37%
Depression 35%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

86

Photos

Lineage

Haze
White Widow
Alaskan Ice

Good Reads

New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen
