ʻAlenuihāhā is a sativa-dominant hybrid by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank named after the sea channel that separates the Kona side of the Big Island and the island of Maui. By blending Kona Gold and Maui Wowie, ʻAlenuihāhā achieves an uplifted and happy stimulation that doesn’t overclock the consumer’s heart or mind. This strain’s healthy yield and consistently positive effects make it a delightful and inspiring choice for consumers seeking relief from depression and fatigue.