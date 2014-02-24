Alice in Wonderland is a mostly sativa strain with euphoric cerebral effects. It provides an elevated sensory experience, making it a favorite strain for creative pastimes, outdoor activities, a laid-back weekend, or daytime stress relief. Said to be a descendant of Willy’s Wonder, Alice in Wonderland has many therapeutic qualities, especially for those suffering from anxiety or depression.
