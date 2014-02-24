ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Alice in Wonderland
Sativa

4.5 109 reviews

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 109 reviews

Alice in Wonderland is a mostly sativa strain with euphoric cerebral effects. It provides an elevated sensory experience, making it a favorite strain for creative pastimes, outdoor activities, a laid-back weekend, or daytime stress relief. Said to be a descendant of Willy’s Wonder, Alice in Wonderland has many therapeutic qualities, especially for those suffering from anxiety or depression.

Effects

79 people reported effects
Happy 62%
Euphoric 59%
Relaxed 50%
Creative 49%
Uplifted 46%
Stress 32%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 21%
ADD/ADHD 16%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

109

Avatar for Slyppedmimind
Member since 2013
Adhd kind of guy, helps to keep the brain a little more focused and really helps with the restless energy, so i can relax a little. but will take me out for nap time if i over indulge. great when i have something that requires more than my auto pilot way of living.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hughsnotwar
Member since 2014
Sexy time. And it has a really interesting smell - my sensory vocabulary won't do it justice; I leave it to your nose. I purchased the Cannasol Farms variety at Green Theory in Bellevue - very nice inside. Priced somewhere in the 20s/g. Smoked it last weekend - smooth, but not a ton of flavor to...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeTingly
Avatar for MadameBumblebee
Member since 2015
I love this strain. I'm a very high-strung ADHD type and this strain is paradoxical and interesting. I feel relaxed but motivated to do stuff still. I'm currently smoking AK-47 but in comparison it's much more of a downer than Alice in Wonderland. Recommend for people with pain (lupus here) and for...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for tostitosROCK
Member since 2015
This strain is so uplifting, I wake up in the mourning and take a dab of this very floral tasting strain and the day just seems to be a little better. This strain is a go to for anyone doing mushrooms it puts you in the perfect mindset and the flavor pairs very well with the high. Overall amazing st...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Iamabso
Member since 2013
Endless rainy days and nights getting to you? Us too, but not after a couple of inhalations of this Alice in Wonderland. It simply does all the things a strong sativa-dominant hybrid should do; only more so since it's in concentrate form. This strain—allegedly descending from Willy's Wonder—is a moo...
Reported
feelings
Happy
Find Alice in Wonderland nearby

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Strain
Products with Alice in Wonderland

Good reads

New Strain Alert: Remedy, Tangerine Haze, Alice in Wonderland, Rockstar, Venom OG, and Sugar Plum
Try These Cannabis-Infused Fall Punch Recipes That Use Fruity Strains
The 7 best strains for high movie watching
