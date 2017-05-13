Alien Apparition is a cleverly named cross from Franchise Genetics. This spectral anomaly is brought to the material sphere with the help of a Ghost/Natural Born Killer hybrid and Alien Technology. Known for its happy, relaxing qualities, Alien Apparition combines the OG Kush-like elements of Ghost OG and Alien Technology’s euphoric sedation to create a potent hybrid best suited to afternoon consumption. Enjoy this strain to enhance mood and subdue general aches and pains.