Hybrid

4.8 38 reviews

Alien Asshat

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 38 reviews

Alien Asshat

Alien Asshat is a hybrid cannabis strain grown by Sky High Gardens in Washington. With a staggeringly high THC content, Alien Asshat launches you into the cosmos with a powerful euphoric blast. Its buds are a tangle of green calyxes and leaves wrapped in a constellation of shining crystal resin. If you’re new to cannabis, be sure to start small with this heavy-hitter.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

38

Show all

Avatar for Jacob87
Member since 2015
Wow. On the inhale notes of fruit and citrus really come through leaving you smacking your lips to continue tasting the draw. Uplifts and really pierces my frontal lobe. Not racy or overwhelming. Good strain for being around a bunch of people. Can't emphasize enough how fun this one is. Lower doses ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for NSomniac
Member since 2015
Really fun high! With a Total THC at 29.97% I wasn't sure what to expect, it turns out that the high was really much more mild than I was expecting, and by mild I mean zero anxiety, zero couch locky gotta stay in one place kinda feeling. The bud is very dense with a kinda sweet skunky smell that tur...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for michellular420
Member since 2015
At Xanders we call this the 3 hitter quitter. Makes you laugh like a schoolgirl, smile like a cheeseball and feel like you are wearing your ass for a hat. Immediate head rush and terps are out of this world.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for harestarr
Member since 2015
I bought this strain for the first time recently, it was recommended by a bud tender. It's a great strain. Good strong, long lasting high that doesn't make you fall asleep. Also creates a large amount of kief and grinds/rolls nicely. Will definitely buy this weed again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mmhivick
Member since 2015
AA Rocks! I'm usually able to control my coughing when smoking good weed, but this was over the top! So good, but so hard to find. :(
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
