stock photo similar to Alien Gorilla
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Alien Gorilla

Alien Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Runtz and Alien Technology. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Alien Gorilla is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Alien Gorilla typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien Gorilla’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Gorilla, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Alien Gorilla

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Alien Gorilla products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Alien Gorilla near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight