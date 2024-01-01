Alien Gorilla
Alien Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Runtz and Alien Technology. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Alien Gorilla is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Alien Gorilla typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien Gorilla’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Gorilla, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
