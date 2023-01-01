stock photo similar to Gorilla Runtz
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Gorilla Runtz

Gorilla Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Bubba Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Runtz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Turn It Up Genetics, the average price of Gorilla Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gorilla Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gorilla Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight