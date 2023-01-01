Gorilla Runtz
Gorilla Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Bubba Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Runtz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Turn It Up Genetics, the average price of Gorilla Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
