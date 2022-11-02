Alien Orange Cookies
Alien Orange Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Alien Orange Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Orange Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and creative. Alien Orange Cookies has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Orange Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Orange Cookies sensations
Alien Orange Cookies helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
