Alien Stardawg is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Alien Kush and Stardawg bred by Green Beanz Seeds. Stretchy plants produce large yields of frosty green, red, blue, and purple colored buds with pleasing cherry hash and chem-fuel flavors and a potent well-rounded high.
