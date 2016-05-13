ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Alien Stardawg

Alien Stardawg is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Alien Kush and Stardawg bred by Green Beanz Seeds. Stretchy plants produce large yields of frosty green, red, blue, and purple colored buds with pleasing cherry hash and chem-fuel flavors and a potent well-rounded high.  

Avatar for neutralize
Member since 2017
It's a cougher, but well worth it. A very nice, whimsical high that hits you right away and makes things feel a little extra sweet and clear without rendering you unable to function. Panera Bread tastes hella good right now.
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Here is the second of six strains that I received from a wonderful old friend in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Stardawg Alien is A hybrid Sativa of Stardawg x Alien Kush. A favoured strain in Lake Tahoe I hear from my friend. This strain has a rather musty note, but it is not a fault I hear. One of its ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for phillykid1012
Member since 2016
just got this strain 10 mins ago nd well it's 🔥🔥🔥🔥
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Highcycle
Member since 2019
Harsh hitter for even my experienced lungs, the high is potent however I question it's medical use, does not help with my inflammation at all, definitely makes me feel the pain more. Worth smoking still
EnergeticHappyTingly
Avatar for warlockconcoction420
Member since 2016
Amazing
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
User uploaded image of Alien Stardawg
User uploaded image of Alien Stardawg

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
Alien Stardawg

New Strains Alert: Sweet Black Angel, Silver Train, Hoodwreck, Alien Stardawg, and More
New Strains Alert: Sweet Black Angel, Silver Train, Hoodwreck, Alien Stardawg, and More

