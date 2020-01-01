From Pacific Northwest Roots, Alion crosses Alien Kush and Blue Dream. Alien Kush descends from recent landrace strain Alien Technology from Afghanistan, while Blue Dream is a tried-and-true energetic crowd-pleaser from California. Both parents play into creating a strain with a high that’s euphoric and invigorating. Buds are green with some light purple tints and it smells like sweet blueberries with hints of pine.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
No reviews yet.
Find Alion nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alion nearby.
Lineage
Products with Alion
Hang tight. We're looking for Alion nearby.