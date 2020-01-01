ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From Pacific Northwest Roots, Alion crosses Alien Kush and Blue Dream. Alien Kush descends from recent landrace strain Alien Technology from Afghanistan, while Blue Dream is a tried-and-true energetic crowd-pleaser from California. Both parents play into creating a strain with a high that’s euphoric and invigorating. Buds are green with some light purple tints and it smells like sweet blueberries with hints of pine.

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Alion

