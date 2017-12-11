Aloha Grape Stomper is a delicious cross of Gage Green’s Grape Stomper and '98 Aloha White Widow. This hybrid was bred to amplify the strain’s generous trichome production and its potent grape-fuel aroma. It grows vigorously and tends to offer consumers clear-headed effects alongside an airy physical sensation.
