Hybrid

5 3 reviews

Aloha Grape Stomper

Aloha Grape Stomper

Aloha Grape Stomper is a delicious cross of Gage Green’s Grape Stomper and '98 Aloha White Widow. This hybrid was bred to amplify the strain’s generous trichome production and its potent grape-fuel aroma. It grows vigorously and tends to offer consumers clear-headed effects alongside an airy physical sensation.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Show all

Avatar for indicamonster
Member since 2017
I was planning on just taking home a quarter of this herb, but after smelling that fruity sweet delicious aroma, I bought a whole lid. The smell hits you like fresh fruit, and lingers on your nose for a second or two after the initial whiff. This weed also hits like a train! Definitely not a novice ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for F3v3r513
Member since 2018
Hands down one of the best if not the best strains I’ve had the pleasure of indulging in. From the aroma to the taste to the high overall 🔥🔥🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Lineage

First strain parent
'98 Aloha White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Stomper
parent
Strain
Aloha Grape Stomper

