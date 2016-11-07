ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. '98 Aloha White Widow
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of '98 Aloha White Widow

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 14 reviews

'98 Aloha White Widow

aka Da Widz, Puna Death Widow

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 14 reviews

'98 Aloha White Widow

The ‘98 Aloha White Widow is an especially potent cut of White Widow that has grown in renown alongside Hawaiian legends like Maui Wowie and Kona Gold. This White Widow phenotype reeks of diesel and skunk and has a rich earthy taste with intermittent notes of hash. Its buds are coated in trichomes, giving its dark foliage a lustrous glint to go along with its room-filling odor. This one-hitter-quitter uplifts the mind with mind-bending euphoria that materializes in the body as airy relaxation. ‘98 Aloha White Widow is available from Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

write a review

Find '98 Aloha White Widow nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry '98 Aloha White Widow nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of '98 Aloha White Widow

Lineage

Strain
'98 Aloha White Widow
Strain child
Aloha Grape Stomper
child

Products with '98 Aloha White Widow

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for '98 Aloha White Widow nearby.

Most popular in