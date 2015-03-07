Originating from the tropical islands of Hawaii, Alohaberry releases a pleasant aroma and taste of tropical berries. It is known for its unique sweet taste and because it is an equal hybrid, the effects are both mind and body. Flowering time for this plant is approximately 8-9 weeks.
