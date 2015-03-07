ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alohaberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Alohaberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.9 27 reviews

Alohaberry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Alohaberry

Originating from the tropical islands of Hawaii, Alohaberry releases a pleasant aroma and taste of tropical berries. It is known for its unique sweet taste and because it is an equal hybrid, the effects are both mind and body. Flowering time for this plant is approximately 8-9 weeks.

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 170 effects
Energetic 56%
Happy 56%
Creative 47%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 43%
Stress 69%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 30%
Nausea 26%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for ThaBlasian206
Member since 2011
Picked up an oz of this from the Green Door in Seattle and just vaped about three bowls. It's blowing up my head right now. I feel energized but a calm energized, I am ready to handle any task and I can imagine playing sports, going to school, exercising, or anything I else I feel like setting my mi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for michiganthieves
Member since 2011
I do not usually choose to review the products I purchase. I think people should be their own judges of quality in the things they purchase. This product just recently became available locally and I decided to research its benefits on the web. Having seen positive results from many prior buyers I we...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for $hizzoberry
Member since 2010
Aloha berry: I bought 2 clones at a pricey:15$ a pc. in 2005.All i know is it was named alohaberry.It has a Killer yield.Its sativa dominant,but doesn't get to tall.Its like a shot of espresso.Alert take over the world high.Smells of sweet fruity skunk diesel. Pungent stink that will stay in a roo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Jolokan
Member since 2011
Love this strain! The high makes you want to do something ,like hike or ride a bike, yet relaxes your body at the same time. Very good combination in my opinion.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for gurren_lynx
Member since 2011
Very tasty! I recommend vaping because it eases you into the high better. I felt energetic, yet relaxed and focused with an overall peaceful feeling. The best word to describe the Alohaberry effect is "pleasant."
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
more reviews
write a review

Find Alohaberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alohaberry nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Alohaberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Alohaberry nearby.