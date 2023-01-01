stock photo similar to AMG
HybridTHC 26%CBD

AMG

AMG is a 70% sativa and 30% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and Biker OG. This strain is a citrusy and stimulating hybrid that offers a cerebral and energetic high. AMG has a lemony and herbal aroma with hints of diesel and spice. The buds are fluffy and frosty, with neon green and orange hues. AMG is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us AMG effects include euphoric, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose AMG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and hypertension. Bred by Pearl Pharma, AMG features flavors like spicy/herbal, orange, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of AMG typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a citrusy and stimulating hybrid that can help you feel euphoric and happy, AMG might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed AMG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

