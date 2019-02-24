ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.

Avatar for Mattao
Member since 2018
Yes, this strain is finally listed on Leafly :) ASD is a really interesting strain. It's energizing but calming, euphoric, happy, and a little trippy. When I first tried this strain I thought it was the best thing since God invented the bong and harassed my dispensary as to when they'd have it bac...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for muledeer20
Member since 2014
this is the best sour d out the and while most sour d strains on the market test around 19% maybe 20%. the Amherst S.D. from H.S.O. test in the upper 20's. 27% to be exact . this is the most popular strain with my patients. very gassy . one of my all time favorite s to grow and smoke. if you have a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for DildoShwaggins420
Member since 2018
I have been casing this strain for a long time & yesterday I was offered a Penny eighth & said screw it looked amazing smelled amazing n figured why not as I'm an indica/indica hybrid type of guy with exceptions of Blue Dream & Witches Weed. Long story short I enjoyed it and smoked great idk if ide ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ZachStrainsWeed
Member since 2019
I love this strain! very positive, upbeat and energetic strain! Woo!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for christianlanoy
Member since 2019
Super smooth and uplifting, really nice head high with a mild body following.
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Chemdog
