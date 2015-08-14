Ancient Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid strain whose genetic background is lost to history, but most certainly contains the age-old characteristics of Afghani indicas. Its short bushy plants bloom with resinous buds that tend to darken purple near the end of maturation. Skunky lemon and smooth earthiness make up this indica’s aroma in a fragrant introduction of her relaxing, mood-warming effects.
