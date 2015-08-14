ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 8 reviews

Ancient Kush

Ancient Kush

Ancient Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid strain whose genetic background is lost to history, but most certainly contains the age-old characteristics of Afghani indicas. Its short bushy plants bloom with resinous buds that tend to darken purple near the end of maturation. Skunky lemon and smooth earthiness make up this indica’s aroma in a fragrant introduction of her relaxing, mood-warming effects. 

Reviews

8

Avatar for skypetestcall
Member since 2016
sedative. nice strain to flatten you after a long day of getting bent.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lilBlwLesina
Member since 2015
1st hit...AWESOME :) The lil crystals, tight nugs, nice smell. love it!!
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
