Hybrid

Andorian

Andorian is a hybrid weed strain bred by Romulan Genetics. Andorian is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Dream and Romulan. We are still learning about Andorian's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Andorian, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

