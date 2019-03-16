ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Animal Gas
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Animal Gas

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Animal Gas

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Animal Gas

From Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Gas is an indica-leaning hybrid that crosses Chemdog 91 and Animal Cookies. Buds are large, dense, and sticky with specks of pink and purple throughout. Animal Gas’ terpene profile produces a gassy aroma with hints of vanilla and lemon on the backend. Flavors are gassy with a lingering cookie aftertaste. A perfect blend of old and new, Animal Gas reflects the classic Chemdog 91 flavor that veteran smokers know and love, while adding the newer Cookies flavor that has risen in popularity in recent years.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find Animal Gas nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Animal Gas nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
Animal Gas

Products with Animal Gas

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Animal Gas nearby.

Most popular in