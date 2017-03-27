ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 6 reviews

Appalachian Power

Appalachian Power by Soulshine Cannabis is a potent sativa-dominant strain with a rich genetic lineage. By crossing The Appalachian (Grape Punch x Life Saver) with The Power (Island Sweet Skunk x White Widow), Appalachian Power was born. With a deep roster of genetic varieties at its back, it’s no surprise that Appalachian Power’s aroma and flavor offer a unique and rewarding palate of grape, banana, and pineapple. The effects pack a stimulating kick that is not for the faint of heart. It can cause mild paranoia in the uninitiated, but if the dosage is respected, this strain can suit all manner of physical activity and combat lethargy.

Reviews

Member since 2017
I enjoyed this strain a tremendous amount. It made me feel a level of effect I hadnt in a very long time. Cerebral. Very nice and I truly underestimated it. Thats saying a lot. :)
Euphoric
Member since 2015
This is a great morning/daytime strain it won't send you back to bed or leave u stuck on the couch. It has a great flavor, sweet, fruity, with lots of earthy grape, & a bit of citrus on the finish. I get some pleasant pleasure at the temple, and muscle relaxation down the neck and shoulders and it's...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2015
Just got a sample of this at our shop in Mukilteo and love it! Mindfully stimulating and engaging conversations. It's a thinker strain.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Lifesaver
Island Sweet Skunk
