Appalachian Power by Soulshine Cannabis is a potent sativa-dominant strain with a rich genetic lineage. By crossing The Appalachian (Grape Punch x Life Saver) with The Power (Island Sweet Skunk x White Widow), Appalachian Power was born. With a deep roster of genetic varieties at its back, it’s no surprise that Appalachian Power’s aroma and flavor offer a unique and rewarding palate of grape, banana, and pineapple. The effects pack a stimulating kick that is not for the faint of heart. It can cause mild paranoia in the uninitiated, but if the dosage is respected, this strain can suit all manner of physical activity and combat lethargy.