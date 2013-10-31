ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lifesaver
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lifesaver

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 47 reviews

Lifesaver

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 47 reviews

Lifesaver

When it comes to both its candy-like taste and ability to knock out chronic pain, Lifesaver definitely lives up to its name. This indica-dominant cross of the breeder strains BOG Bubble and Subcool JCB was created to meet the special demands of pain sufferers. Relaxing with a grape and bubble gum aroma, this strain is worth a try for those looking for a stronger, medicated feeling. Lifesaver flowers quickly, usually within 8 weeks.

Effects

Show all

38 people reported 261 effects
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 50%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 26%
Creative 21%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 42%
Depression 34%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

47

write a review

Find Lifesaver nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lifesaver nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
BOG Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
Jack's Cleaner
parent
Strain
Lifesaver
First strain child
Appalachian Power
child
Second strain child
Lifestar
child

Products with Lifesaver

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lifesaver nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Wicked Awesome: 10 Strains to Celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Win
Wicked Awesome: 10 Strains to Celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Win
Arrrr, Matey! 10 Seafaring Strains to Help Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day
Arrrr, Matey! 10 Seafaring Strains to Help Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day

Most popular in