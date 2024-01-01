Apple Betty
Apple Betty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister and Sour Apple. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Apple Betty is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Herbies Seeds, the average price of Apple Betty typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Apple Betty’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Betty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Apple BettyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Apple Betty products near you
Similar to Apple Betty near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—