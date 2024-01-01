stock photo similar to Apple Betty
Apple Betty

Apple Betty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister and Sour Apple. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Apple Betty is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Herbies Seeds, the average price of Apple Betty typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Apple Betty’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Betty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



