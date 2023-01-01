HybridTHC 32%CBG 1%
Apple Cake
Apple Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with Sunset Sherbet and Sour Apple. This strain smells like spicy apples with a kushy aroma that is reminiscent of Jolly Ranchers.
Apple Cake strain effects
Apple Cake strain flavors
Apple Cake strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
