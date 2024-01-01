Be the first to review!
IndicaTHC 26%CBD

Apricot Auto

Apricot Auto is an indica-dominant autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain was bred for potent THC numbers and high yields of up to 550g/m2 in approximately 10 weeks, manifesting as squat plants with ample resin. Apricot Auto has a sweet, stone fruit flavor profile, with underlying woodsy and citrus notes. Consumers can expect intensely relaxing and happy effects. It won first place for Best Sativa at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apricot Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Apricot Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Apricot Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Apricot Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight